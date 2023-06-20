SPAIN’S national post service, El Correos, has won two awards at the ‘World Post & Parcel Awards 2023’.

It took to the stage to collect the prizes in the Correos Market app, and in the Postal Evolution category for the Correos Frio service.

The public company said in a statement that these awards are considered the ‘Oscars of the postal and logistics sector.’

“They recognise excellence, leadership and the most outstanding proposals in the sector,” it added.

The winners were announced at the ‘World Mail & Express Conference (WMX Europe)’ held in Tallinn, Estonia.

The Director of International, Eduardo Herrera, and the director of the Sub-directorate of International Relations and ESG, Nerea Pérez, stepped up to receive the awards.

Correos Market is an electronic commerce platform which has almost 2,000 vendors offering thousands of Spanish products in food, drinks, crafts, fashion, home and health, beauty and technology.

The customer experience offered by this app swayed the jury to award it the prize for Best Technological Solution.

Correos Frio was victorious in the Postal Evolution category, for being an ‘innovative’ solution to the issue of transporting chilled foods and other goods such as pharmaceutical products.

It is controlled in real time and reportedly guarantees their quality and arrival in perfect condition.

In its statement, Correos expressed its gratitude for the two international awards, ‘which highlight’ the company’s commitment to its customers and to new technologies to offer an innovative and quality service.

