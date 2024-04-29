Inside Eva Longoria’s luxury villa in Marbella: This is the exclusive neighbourhood the Desperate Housewives star and her family will soon call home

EVA Longoria, the acclaimed star of the Desperate Housewives, is set to move into a luxury Marbella villa after she and her family decided to up sticks and abandon their Hollywood lifestyle.

LA-based Longoria, 49, and her husband, Mexican businessman Jose Baston, 56, are moving into a magnificent new residence on the Costa del Sol with their five-year-old son, Santiago.

Eva is moving to Marbella with her husband, Jose, and son, Santiago.

According to sources close to the pair, the couple are moving to sun-soaked Marbella to prevent their child from getting ‘sucked into the Hollywood cycle’.

The lavish pad, which Eva and her husband purchased last year in anticipation of their move across the Atlantic, is equipped with all manner of modern amenities and luxuries, including six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a swimming pool, a cinema room, a sauna and a gym.

Her new luxury villa is equipped with a beautiful swimming pool. Credit: Instagram / evalongoria

In an exclusive interview with celebrity magazine Hello!, Eva said: “I have been looking for a place in Marbella for the past five years. I visited a few places but nothing was quite what I wanted. Finally, in early 2023, this house came on the market. It needed refurbishing, but it had just the size and location I was after”.

Prior to the purchase, Eva was already well-acquainted with the area, having helped to host the glamorous fundraising galas of the Global Gift Foundation, of which she is an honorary president.

The villa is filled with modern design patterns. Credit: Instagram / evalongoria

Speaking on her Marbella lifestyle, Eva said: “I don’t have a schedule here. My days are full of activities – padel tennis, the beach, lunch, drinks, socialising…in fact, they’re full to the brim, but with things I really enjoy”.

In terms of essentials, Eva said she ‘wanted a garden for my son to play in, and a swimming pool because he is always swimming’, ‘lots of bedrooms’ and ‘of course, a big kitchen’.

Beautiful glass windows adorn the front of the property. Credit: Instagram / evalongoria

She added that she also loves her ‘amazing’ dressing room which is home to ‘loads of space’.

The popular and award-winning actress is best known for appearing on our screens in Desperate Housewives as Gabrielle Solis, a wealthy Latina living on exclusive Wisteria Lane.

One of the seven bathrooms within the villa comes with beautiful views over Marbella. Credit: Instagram / evalongoria

She also has Spanish citizenship and, in 2022, was given the honorary title ‘Dame’ due to her family roots which trace back to Oviedo.