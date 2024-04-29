29 Apr, 2024 @ 19:04
Phil Tufnell visits the Costa del Sol: England cricket legend, 58, tucks into brekkie at expat-owned bar during trip to Spain

by

PHIL Tuffnel has been spotted enjoying a spot of breakfast on the Costa del Sol.

In a picture shared online, the cricketing legend, 58, is seen posing for a picture before tucking into his egg on toast and hash brown.

The I’m A Celebrity champion was enjoying the meal at The Vineyard in Benalmadena on April 16.

The owner wrote in a Facebook post: “We had the one and only Phil Tufnell in for breakfast this morning!”

Phil Tufnell at The Vineyard in Benalmadena (CREDIT: Facebook/The Vineyard Benalmadena)

They added that a ‘gutted’ colleague missed the star ‘by 10 seconds’, but that the would ‘definitely see him tomorrow.’

Tufnell, aka Tuffers, has been visiting Spain for years and is believed to enjoy use of an apartment near Benalmadena.

In September last year he posted a video of himself enjoying a full English breakfast in Montemor.

He wrote: “Can’t beat a Full English Breakfast no matter where you are in the world. Cheers Mel @ Mileys in Montemar.”

Tuffers during a previous visit to the Costa del Sol (CREDIT: Instagram)

Tufnell was crowned king of the jungle in the second series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, back in 2003.

Since retiring from cricket he has enjoyed a successful career as a pundit, winning over millions of fans during his time as a permanent contestant on A Question Of Sport with Sue Barker.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

