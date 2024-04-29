29 Apr, 2024 @ 19:05
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Apr, 2024 @ 14:35
·
1 min read

WATCH: Jasmine Harman, 48, says she’s ‘given up caring what people think’ as she shares a ‘Monday motivation’ dancing video from her Zumba class on Spain’s Costa del Sol

by

JASMINE Harman has shared a video of herself living life to the full during her Zumba class on the Costa del Sol.

The A Place In The Sun star, 48, said the dance-style lessons by the beach are how she ‘loves to start the week.’

The expat herself, who moved to Estepona last year, uploaded a video to Instagram showing off her ‘freestlye moves’ at the end of her class.

She wrote: “Monday Motivation: how I love to start the week!

READ MORE: A Place In The Sun visits Alicante

“Moving your body is a great mood booster. Especially to great music! Thank you @danielita1974 for helping me gain confidence, have fun and get fitter!

“I’ve given up caring what anyone else thinks or feeling embarrassed or self conscious! Check out my freestyle at the end.”

It comes as A Place In The Sun returned to Channel 4 today with a brand new series.

Jasmine took to Instagram today to tease the first episode, which she says will be focused on Alicante on the Costa Blanca.

She said: “Exciting… Brand new series of APITS (A Place In The Sun) starts today on Channel 4 at 3pm.

“So many people have been asking, and the wait is over!

READ MORE: A Place In The Sun visits Almeria

Jasmine Harman in Alicante (CREDIT: Instagram/Jasmine Harman)

“Kicking off the week, I’ll be helping Heidi & Keith find their dream holiday home in Southern Alicante for a budget of £170k. What do you think about the value for money I showed them?”

The Costa Blanca south is one of the most popular destinations for both holidaying Brits and those looking to retire to Spain.

It boasts stunning beaches and landscapes and is much cheaper than other popular resorts like the Costa del Sol.

According to InternationalLiving.com, Alicante is one of Spain’s cheapest expat destinations, with one bedroom apartments for just €650 a month.

In a report, it described the city as ‘sun drenched’, with an average temperature of 30C and Europe’s lowest rainfall.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cyclist, 59, is seriously injured after swerving to avoid a wild boar on Spain's Costa Blanca
Previous Story

Cyclist, 59, is seriously injured after swerving to avoid a wild boar on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Wanted Russian oil tycoon is arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca after ‘stealing €35m of public funds’ - according to his home country’s authorities
Next Story

Wanted Russian oil tycoon is arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca after ‘stealing €35m of public funds’ – according to his home country’s authorities

Latest from Celebrity

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Summer is coming: Temperatures to soar by 8C in southern Spain this weekend following cold snap

Summer is coming: Temperatures to soar by 8C in southern Spain this weekend following cold snap

A COLD and wet end to April in Andalucia will

Fontaines D.C. are coming to Spain: Irish band will play in Madrid this year

IRISH rock band Fontaines D.C. will play in Madrid later