29 Apr, 2024 @ 19:00
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Apr, 2024 @ 17:07
·
1 min read

Fontaines D.C. are coming to Spain: Irish band will play in Madrid this year

by
The award-winning rock group are visiting the capital as part of a new European tour
Grian Chatten of the Fontaines DC performing on the Other Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture date: Sunday June 26, 2022.

IRISH rock band Fontaines D.C. will play in Madrid later this year as part of their new ‘Romance’ European tour.

The group, led by frontman Grian Chatten, will visit Madrid’s Wizink Center on November 2.

The post-punk quartet, known for energetic and moody tunes such as I Love You and Boys in the Better Land, won the Brit Award for International Group in 2023 after the release of their third album, Skinty Fia, which went to No.1 on in the charts in both the UK and Ireland. 

The band’s fourth album, Romance, is set to be released on August 23.

Tickets for the band’s 12-leg European tour go on sale on Friday, May 3 at 10am.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Pedro Sanchez’s dramatic near-resignation pays off: Fresh poll shows the PM’s PSOE party is 10 points ahead of its rivals

Summer is coming: Temperatures to soar by 8C in southern Spain this weekend following cold snap
Next Story

Summer is coming: Temperatures to soar by 8C in southern Spain this weekend following cold snap

Latest from La Cultura

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Summer is coming: Temperatures to soar by 8C in southern Spain this weekend following cold snap

Summer is coming: Temperatures to soar by 8C in southern Spain this weekend following cold snap

A COLD and wet end to April in Andalucia will

Pedro Sanchez’s dramatic near-resignation pays off: Fresh poll shows the PM’s PSOE party is 10 points ahead of its rivals

SPANISH Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s dramatic faux-resignation gambit appears to