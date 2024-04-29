Fontaines D.C. are coming to Spain: Irish band will play in Madrid this year

IRISH rock band Fontaines D.C. will play in Madrid later this year as part of their new ‘Romance’ European tour.

The group, led by frontman Grian Chatten, will visit Madrid’s Wizink Center on November 2.

The post-punk quartet, known for energetic and moody tunes such as I Love You and Boys in the Better Land, won the Brit Award for International Group in 2023 after the release of their third album, Skinty Fia, which went to No.1 on in the charts in both the UK and Ireland.

The band’s fourth album, Romance, is set to be released on August 23.

Tickets for the band’s 12-leg European tour go on sale on Friday, May 3 at 10am.