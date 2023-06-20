A LARGE snake has come as a big surprise for a Rota homeowner, who found the reptile slithering around the patio of his house.

The metre-long horseshoe whip snake gave a homeowner the shock of his life when it popped his head round some flower pots before slithering across the patio floor.

The homeowner immediately called the local police for assistance.

The reptile, identified as an adult horseshoe whip snake over one metre in length, was successfully captured unharmed by the police and returned to its natural habitat.

The police advise that when faced with the unexpected appearance of a large reptile or wild animal outside its habitat, to call 112 or contact the local authorities.

The horseshoe whip snakes are fairly slender, shy and fast moving. They will defend themselves by biting, however they are not poisonous.

READ MORE: