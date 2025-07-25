25 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Jul, 2025 @ 14:23
··
1 min read

Spain hits lowest unemployment rate since 2008 – as number of workers surpasses 22 million for first time

by
Two in five new jobs in Spain go to foreigners as unemployment falls to lowest level in 16 years

SPAIN’S remarkable economic performance shows no sign of slowing down after the country hit its lowest rate of unemployment since 2008 – the year of the financial crash.

According to new data released by the National Statistics Institute (INE), Spain’s unemployment rate has fallen to 10.29%, the lowest figure for seventeen years.

The milestone marks a remarkable turnaround for Spain from the lows of the early-2010s when the unemployment rate spiked at an eye-watering 26.94%.

At the same time, the number of workers in the labour market has exceeded 22 million for the first time, with over half a million jobs added to the economy between April and June.

That means some 22.27 million people are now employed in the Spanish economy.

READ MORE: Spain outpaces European rivals as GDP grows 0.6% in first quarter of 2025

A boost in hospitality over the summer has provided tens of thousands of jobs.

The rise has been supported by strong increases in hospitality, manufacturing and commerce – although the majority (53%) of jobs have been handed to men.

The positive news comes after the INE confirmed growth of 0.6% in the first quarter of 2025 as Spain’s economy continues to outpace its European rivals.

Despite narrowly lagging behind the UK (0.7%), Spain remains ahead of Eurozone peers Italy (0.3%), Germany (0.2%), France (0.1%) and neighbouring Portugal (-0.5%).

In June, the Bank of Spain lowered its internal forecast for annual growth from 2.7% to 2.4%, lower than last year’s impressive figure of 3.2%, citing concerns over President Trump’s tariff war against EU member states.

However, this remains significantly higher than the Eurozone average of 0.9%.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WATCH: Brutal storm- unprecedented for July- hits Spain's Costa Blanca after long heatwave
Previous Story

WATCH: Brutal storm- unprecedented for July- hits Spain’s Costa Blanca after long heatwave

Latest from Business & Finance

Go toTop