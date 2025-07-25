WATCH: Brutal storm- unprecedented for July- hits Spain’s Costa Blanca after long heatwave

ONE of the severest July storms to hit Alicante province in many years left parts of the area waking up to flooded roads.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) said the storm was linked to a trough crossing the area and stated that it was ‘more typical of late August or September than July’.

Though its far from the first time that storms have occurred in July, the fact that they were so intense, widespread and persistent was a novelty.

¡Diluvio! Esta madrugada (25/07/2025), #tormenta con picos de intensidad torrencial afectando al entorno de la Playa de las #MilPalmeras, en #PilarDeLaHoradada (#Alicante). Actividad eléctrica fulgurante y fuertes rachas de viento. Vídeo: David López. pic.twitter.com/lGppR7SDbb — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) July 24, 2025

The night was peppered by thunder and lighting, especially in the southern Vega Baja region.

Pilar de la Horadada reported 76.7 litres of rain per m2- 60 litres of which fell in just 20 minutes- according to the Valencian Meteorological Agency (Avamet).

The downpour happened at around 1am.

Pilar council also said ‘severe damage’ had been caused to local beaches while ‘regular’ areas on the Orihuela Costa like the Playa Flamenca underpass were flooded.

TORREVIEJA AREA RAINFALL- PROYECTO MASTRAL GRAPH

In the north, Avamet reported 130.1 litres per m2 in Vall d’Ebo.

Roads were closed around Denia due to flooding while the Ondara bullring also suffered.

Two boats drifted in and were left stranded in Denia coves.

There were power cuts in the Las Rotas area of the municipality on Thursday at around 9pm, with supplies restored a few hours later.

Winds took down trees around Alicante province including a palm tree on Torrevieja’s Paseo Vista Alegre.

No injuries or any serious structural damage has been reported in the region.

A mainly sunny weekend is forecast with temperatures set to rise on Sunday, but not at the high levels seen for most of July.

According to Aemet, minimum overnight coastal temperatures will be around 18C with maximums in the day just above 30C.

