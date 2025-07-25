7 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Pilona with garage – € 595,000

25 Jul, 2025
7 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Pilona with garage - € 595

Two traditional stone houses | village with mountain views to Picos. Additonal stone buildings for renovation. Main Mansion house The main mansion is a traditional Asturian stone house with 4 bedrooms (one en-suite), and well-preserved chestnut floors. 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus toilet, 240 square metres. Also a living room with fireplace, a large kitchen with pantry, a library, and a traditional glazed gallery with spectacular views of the Sueve mountains. Historic house, built at the beginning of the 20th century, and renovated with quality and care 20 years ago; very well… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Piloña, Asturias

  7 beds

  5 baths

€ 595,000

