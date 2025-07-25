BREAKING: Jay Slater suffered ‘accidental death’ after 100ft fall in Spain’s Tenerife, inquiry finds

JAY Slater’s death was ‘accidental’ with ‘no third party involved’ after the British teenager fell from a height in the Canary Islands, an inquiry has concluded.

Coroner Dr James Adeley told Preston Coroner’s Court: “Jay Dean Slater died on 17th June 2024 in the Juan Lopez ravine in a remote area of Tenerife.

“While attempting to descend the ravine Jay fell in a difficult area. Jay Slater fell approximately 20 to 25 metres resulting in skull fracture and brain trauma from which he would have died instantly.

“There was no third party involved. Jay Dean Slater died an accidental death.”

The 19-year-old was partying with friends on the island last summer when he vanished.

Brit teenager Jay Slater died an ‘accidental death’ in Tenerife, a UK coroner has concluded.

His disappearance hit international headlines and prompted a massive 29-day manhunt before his body was finally found in the remote Masca area of Tenerife.

The teenager, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, is believed to have gone to the Airbnb holiday rental apartment of Ayub Qassim near Masca in the early hours of June 17 after celebrating with pals at the NRG music festival in Playa de las Americas.

From there, the apprentice bricklayer attempted to head back to his own flat, but soon encountered difficulty after straying off-path on Tenerife’s rocky and dangerous terrain.

According to the coroner, Slater may have been under the influence of drugs at the time of his disappearance.

