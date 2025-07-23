Benidorm’s beaches go high-tech to help visually-impaired visitors

BENIDORM’S beaches have a new network of information boards where visually-impaired visitors can access information

Using the NaviLens code technology, users can find out whether it is safe to go bathing as it will relay the colour of the safety flags, as well as providing information about the state of the water.

Four boards have been installed at Poniente beach, three at Levante and one at Mal Pas.

VISITORS WITH BENIDORM MAYOR, TONI PEREZ(Right)

Lifeguard teams will be able to input the very latest details to the network.

When a NaviLens user walks along the beach or promenade, their mobile phone sends them an alert message, and when activated, they receive voice information about the state of the sea, the colour of the flag currently flying, plus any other alerts.

Vicente Vazquez, director of the ONCE charity in the Marina Baixa region described the new service as ‘an exponential leap’ and praised Benidorm City Council for listening to it.

“This will make our daily lives much easier and promote inclusion,” he added.

The NaviLens people-guiding system has been rolled out in locations around Benidorm including streets in the Old Town, new signs, and in the city’s tourist information brochures.

Over 30 bars and restaurants in Benidorm have braille menus in an initiative started last year and promoted by ONCE and the Abreca hospitality association.

