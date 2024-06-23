Benidorm bars and restaurants introduce braille menus for blind and visually impaired customers

BENIDORM bars and restaurants are introducing menus in braille for visually impaired customers.

Seven members of the Abreca hospitality association are already offering the menus which are transcribed from the originals and printed by the national charity for the blind, Once.

Production costs are minimal and the menus will be provided free of charge to Abreca affiliated businesses.

READ MORE:

OFFICIAL MENU LAUNCH BY ABRECA & ONCE

Abreca said it demonstrated a commitment to accessibility and equality by contributing to the creation of more inclusive environments in the hospitality industry in Benidorm and the surrounding area.

“Inclusion begins with small gestures and the offer of menu cards in braille is a significant step towards a more accessible and kinder future for all people with visual disabilities that will allow them the independence that comes with access to information and written communication,” Abreca and Once said.

Both groups are encouraging as many businesses as possible to join the initiative that will ‘transform the way visually impaired diners can enjoy their restaurant experiences’.

Braille menus in Benidorm are offered by Pizzeria La Toscana, Pinocchio, La Taberna Andalusza, Spasso, Restaurante Esturion and Cafeteria Heladeria Rico plus Hogar del Pescador in Villajoyosa.