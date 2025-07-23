Police investigate hundreds of bogus parking tickets that advertised Alicante kebab shop

POLICE in Alicante are investigating if a crime was committed after hundreds of bogus parking tickets advertising a kebab shop were plastered on cars

The tickets- distributed around the San Blas district- featured the official coat of arms of Alicante City Council but the castle element had been replaced by a giant kebab on a spit.

Motorists were shocked to find the notifications but when they read them, they were told that if they took the ticket to the restaurant and bought a meal, they would get ‘unlimited fries’.

READ MORE:

KEBAB TICKET WITH ALICANTE LOGO

A description of the offending vehicle referred to kebabs and colours.

The top of the tickets also featured a notification from the ‘Most Excellent Food Department’ of the council.

The Alicante Policia Local investigation will centre around whether the restaurant had permission to distribute leaflets on public streets.

If it didn’t, then that gives an opening for a possible charge.

In early June, around 30 fake tickets were put on cars in the Central Market area of the city- generating great concern.

They were far more sinister than the kebab promotion- demanding a €140 payment with the council name and that of the DGT traffic authority on the top of the notification.

The scam also featured a QR code linked to fraudulent websites trying to gather personal information.

Click here to read more Alicante News from The Olive Press.