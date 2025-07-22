Anti-racism protest attracts 5,000 people to Murcia’s streets in response to recent riots

ORGANISERS of Monday’s anti-racism protest in Murcia City say that 5,000 people took part in a response to the recent riots in Torre Pacheco.

Social organisations and trade unions joined representatives of left or centre-left political parties, along with members of the general public including migrants.

Participants at the front carried a banner proclaiming the ‘Anti-racist Region of Murcia’ on the route from Avenida Alfonso X El Sabio to the regional government building- the San Esteban Palace.

READ MORE:

MONDAY’S PROTEST

The front of the group was led by migrants from Torre Pacheco and two of them read a manifesto on arrival at San Esteban.

They said that ‘nothing justifies racism or xenophobia’ and they called on the national government to move approving the proposed law to regularise the status of foreigners living in Spain.

“Hunts in Torre Pacheco are a consequence of the criminalisation of the North African community by parties like Vox, which has been legitimised by institutions and the media,” the manifesto continued.

Unai Sordo, the national secretary-general of the CC OO trade union said: “The violence experienced in recent days in Torre Pacheco is reminiscent of the dangers perpetrated by the far right in the last century.”

The conservative Partido Popular did not participate in the protest with party sources saying it had been boycotted because ‘it is being used politically by the opposition parties’

They emphasised their ‘categorical’ rejection of having any racist or xenophobic sentimes.

“We will always be present at events and demonstrations with civil society that have in essence the defence of coexistence and the rejection of racist attitudes,” a PP source said.

Click here to read more Murcia News from The Olive Press.