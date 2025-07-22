Tributes pour in for Scot who plunged to his death in Ibiza hotel – as venue cancels upcoming parties

IBIZA Rocks Hotel has cancelled its upcoming music events following the deaths of two Scots on their premises just a fortnight apart.

Gary Kelly, 19, died in a fall from the third floor of the hotel Monday, while Evan Thompson, 26, died under similar circumstances on July 7.

Dundee-born Kelly was a part of the Dundee Stars, a professional Scottish ice hockey team. The club made a statement via their website, saying Kelly was a ‘hugely talented and charismatic individual who had a great future ahead of him.’

Gary Kelly, 19, fell to his death vacationing in Ibiza. Instagram/@officialwhitleywarriors

“His loss will impact many in the ice hockey community and beyond,” the team said. “He will be sadly missed.”

Several of Kelly’s other UK ice hockey teams issued statements of his passing.

The Aberdeen Lynx said Kelly was ‘more than just a talented hockey player — he was a young man full of heart, passion, and dedication.’

“On the ice, he gave everything he had. Off the ice, he brought energy, kindness, and an infectious love of life that lifted everyone around him. He wore his heart on his sleeve, and that spirit left a lasting mark on our team, our club, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The Whitley Warriors said that Kelly ‘iced for the Warriors on only a few occasions in the 2023-2024 season but was a popular player in the dressing room despite the shortness of his time at Whitley.’

This event comes following a recent trend of tourists in the Balearic Islands falling from their hotel rooms — particularly in Ibiza. Among many of the deceased are Brits from late teens to early adulthood.

The hotel and music venue announced the pause and issued a statement via Instagram, reading: “The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and will always remain, our highest priority.”

Additionally, Ibiza Rocks said they are ‘deeply shocked and devastated’ and will ‘fully assist the authorities with their investigations.’

