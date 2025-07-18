18 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Jul, 2025 @ 13:01
·
1 min read

Ibiza’s ambulance crisis: Nightclub drug overdoses strain emergency services

by
File photo

THE famous nightclub scene on Ibiza is spiraling out of control, with ambulance crews claiming they are being flooded with calls for drug-related incidents, leading to fears that the island’s public healthcare system could soon collapse under the strain.

For ambulance technician Pablo Roig, the situation is getting out of hand. “Some nights, we barely have time to grab a bite or even drink a coffee,” Roig, 47, told the New York Times. Ambulances on Ibiza now rush to nightclubs multiple times a night, with drug overdoses becoming a regular occurrence. Around 25% of all emergency calls during peak season now come from nightclubs, often involving foreign tourists.

READ MORE:

José Manuel Maroto, a union representative, claims that some clubs are a daily source of overdose calls. “We go to the same places every night – it’s relentless.”

The situation is worsened by the island’s massive influx of tourists. Ibiza, which welcomed 3.3 million visitors last year, is becoming ground zero for a drug epidemic. With entry fees to clubs reaching €100 and drinks costing up to €25, many partygoers are turning to cheap, experimental drugs like ketamine and ecstasy to keep the party going.

Although drugs are illegal, their use is widespread. Emergency calls to clubs often involve unconscious patrons, and responding can take up to 90 minutes, with many cases involving cardiac arrest risk.

Tensions run high, as Roig noted, “Sometimes we face verbal and physical aggression from partygoers.”

To ease the pressure, the union has called for clubs to hire private ambulances. “It’s unfair that nightclubs making millions leave the burden on the public system,” Maroto said.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spanish health expert gives 'little tip' to improve blood test results
Previous Story

Spanish health expert gives ‘little tip’ to improve blood test results

Latest from Health

Go toTop