2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mojacar with pool – € 215,000

Community El Vivero consisting of 16 properties: Freehold Townhouse in a cul-de-sac. In the area known as Solana del Conejo and Rincon del Guardia Vieja, this property benefits from sea views all levels whilst being only 180 meters from beachfront of Mojacar Playa. This property has been stylishly reformed in the past two years. Upgrades include new doors, windows, A/C throughout, new kitchen, upgraded bathrooms to note. Offering just over 80 square metres built over two levels with a terrace off every floor. It is a rare listing in the Cueva del Lobo area, comprising of 2 double bedrooms / 1… See full property details

Townhouse

Mojácar, Almería

2 beds 2 baths

€ 215,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.