18 Jul, 2025
18 Jul, 2025 @ 13:37
Here’s what you need to know about Malaga’s new tourist rules

Spain’s Andalucia breaks tourism record for Easter Week after receiving 878,000 visitors
Tourists in Malaga

IF you’re heading to Malaga this summer, pack more than just sunscreen – you’re going to need a new mindset.

The southern Spanish city has rolled out a set of new ‘rules’ for tourists, and they’re not your average travel tips. Aiming to curb disruptive behaviour, Malaga’s ‘Improve Your Stay’ campaign has just launched a 10-point list of dos and don’ts, with fines for those who don’t comply.

‘Cover up and keep quiet’ are the top instructions on the list, which is plastered across buses, billboards, and social media platforms. The aim is to ease growing tensions between visitors and locals, who claim the city is buckling under the weight of mass tourism.

‘Tips’  include keeping noise down, especially at night, with no shouting or blaring music in residential areas.

On top of that, dress respectfully. Skimpy outfits and bare skin are fine on the beach, but don’t strut around town in your beachwear.
Remember that pedestrian areas are off-limits for scooters and bicycles, and use designated bins and toilets.

And locals have had enough of littering, public drunkenness, and other disrespectful behaviour, with fines of up to €750 for infractions.

