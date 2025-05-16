16 May, 2025
16 May, 2025 @ 16:16
1 min read

Spanish health expert warns public to stop putting wooden utensils into dishwasher

by
Pharmacist Álvaro Fernández says microorganisms can seep into the pores f wooden utensils if you wash them in the dishwasher. Credit: Phil Hearing.

PHARMACIST Álvaro Fernández says washing wooden kitchen utensils in the dishwasher is harmful as they can quickly become a thriving home for infection causing bacteria.

Fernández explained on his TikTok that wooden utensils have pores, cracks and small gaps in them. 

“It makes it easier for microorganisms to seep in and survive,” he said.

“”If you put it in the dishwasher at high temperatures and high humidity, it’s easier for the wood to crack even more , develop splinters, and allow bacteria and other things to seep in, which can cause serious infections.”

The high temperatures will also shorten the lifespan of the utensils, as the water can dry out the wood and it will become more porous, making them less hygienic.

Fernández recommends a three step approach to correctly washing your wooden utensils to avoid the risk of bacteria.

The first step is to hand-wash them with warm water and a little soap. Then to prevent moisture buildup, you need to dry them thoroughly and apply mineral oil from time to time, as the final step.

“This will help keep the wood moisturised and protected,” he said.

Staff Reporter

