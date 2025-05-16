Gibraltar strikes historic deal for waste-to-energy facility to boost self-sufficiency and green energy goals

THE Government of Gibraltar has signed a landmark agreement with local firm Recycle.gi, a subsidiary of Environment and Waste Management Services Limited.
The plan is to develop a state-of-the-art waste management facility aimed at transforming how Gibraltar handles its waste and generates energy.
The project, which follows a competitive tender process launched in 2023, will be built in phases at Dobinson Way, near Europa Advance Road.
Once operational – by 2026 at the latest – it will include a modern sorting and recycling centre as well as a hybrid waste-to-energy plant capable of converting solid waste into electricity for the local grid.
There’s also potential for future wind energy production.
The facility is expected to create 50 local jobs and play a crucial role in reducing Gibraltar’s dependency on exporting waste to Spain, particularly in the event of a non-negotiated outcome in the ongoing treaty talks with the EU.
Even if a treaty is reached, the facility will help mitigate rising disposal costs and stricter EU waste regulations.
Environment Minister John Cortes called the deal a ‘generational milestone’, highlighting its role in meeting Gibraltar’s net-zero carbon goals and enhancing recycling rates.
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo praised the agreement as a concrete example of Gibraltar’s strategic resilience planning, which will deliver long-term benefits for the community, economy, and environment.
The project aligns with the government’s Climate Change Strategy and 25-Year Environment Plan, promising a cleaner, more self-sufficient Gibraltar in any future political scenario.