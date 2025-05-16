Gibraltar strikes historic deal for waste-to-energy facility to boost self-sufficiency and green energy goals

THE Government of Gibraltar has signed a landmark agreement with local firm Recycle.gi, a subsidiary of Environment and Waste Management Services Limited.

The plan is to develop a state-of-the-art waste management facility aimed at transforming how Gibraltar handles its waste and generates energy.

The project, which follows a competitive tender process launched in 2023, will be built in phases at Dobinson Way, near Europa Advance Road.

Once operational – by 2026 at the latest – it will include a modern sorting and recycling centre as well as a hybrid waste-to-energy plant capable of converting solid waste into electricity for the local grid.

Signing of the new deal. (Photo: Gib press release)

There’s also potential for future wind energy production.

The facility is expected to create 50 local jobs and play a crucial role in reducing Gibraltar’s dependency on exporting waste to Spain, particularly in the event of a non-negotiated outcome in the ongoing treaty talks with the EU.

Even if a treaty is reached, the facility will help mitigate rising disposal costs and stricter EU waste regulations.

Environment Minister John Cortes called the deal a ‘generational milestone’, highlighting its role in meeting Gibraltar’s net-zero carbon goals and enhancing recycling rates.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo praised the agreement as a concrete example of Gibraltar’s strategic resilience planning, which will deliver long-term benefits for the community, economy, and environment.

The project aligns with the government’s Climate Change Strategy and 25-Year Environment Plan, promising a cleaner, more self-sufficient Gibraltar in any future political scenario.