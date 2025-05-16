Spain’s new commitment to preventing bullying of children with autism

SEVENTY-ONE percent of children with autism have experienced bullying due to being excluded, Autismo España’s president says.

The organisation, together with Spain’s Ministry of Youth and Children, signed an agreement on Wednesday to better detect and prevent the bullying and cyberbullying among children with autism.

“Our studies on the current situation are clear: children with autism are especially vulnerable to bullying and cyberbullying,” Autismo España president Pedro Ugarte says.

“71% have experienced some form of bullying due to exclusion; these situations are unacceptable to our society and further diminish their quality of life and emotional well-being.”

During the signing of the agreement, minister Sira Rego said she is committed to promoting an ‘inclusive childhood’ for all.

“All minors should have the same opportunities to fully develop and actively participate in a more just and accessible society for people with autism,” she says.

As a result of the agreement, slatforms for appropriate conflict resolution will be created, and there will be a greater focus on promoting the mental health of children with autism.

READ MORE: