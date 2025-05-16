Millionaire Brit, 62, dies in head-on motorbike crash in front of daughter while on holiday in Spain

A BRITISH gold trader has died in a horror head-on crash whilst on a motorbike holiday with his daughter in northern Spain.

Paul Tustain, 62, died instantly after his bike strayed onto the wrong side of the NA-1110 road in the municipality of Iguzkitza near Pamplona in Navarra and smashed into a white van.

Both the occupants of the van and his daughter, who was riding on another motorbike behind him, were unharmed in the incident.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the crash, which occurred on Thursday afternoon, but were unable to save the man’s life.

Police believe a medical episode may have contributed to the man losing control. A post-mortem examination will take place.

An emergency services spokesperson said: “A motorcyclist died on Thursday afternoon after colliding with a van on the NA-1110 road in the municipality of Iguzkitza.

Paul Tustain, 62, died in the horror crash on Thursday afternoon. Credit: Linkedin

“The emergency management centre received notice of the accident at 13:38 on Thursday and sent firefighters to the scene along with a medical team, an advanced life support medicalised ambulance, a basic life support ambulance, a medical helicopter, and police traffic patrols.

“The accident occured when the motorcyclist collided head-on with a van at kilometre 42.4 of the NA-1110 road. The emergency services could do nothing to save the life of the motorcyclist, a 62-year-old man who died at the scene.

“His body was taken to the Navarra Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy. A police investigation into the accident is underway.”

Tustain, originally from Cambridgeshire, was completing a motorbike tour of Spain with his daughter on a rented BMW.

He is the founder and chairman of BullionVault, the world’s largest online bullion investment service. He also founded WhiskyInvestDirect.