Hayfever season has hit Spain: Andalucia’s health minister shares her advice on reducing symptoms

AS ANDALUSIA enters hay fever season, the region’s minister of health has emphasised the importance of allergy treatments and preventative measures.

May is the peak season for the presence of various pollen, including olive pollen, which leads to worsening hay fever symptoms.

“Allergic disease, which is a chronic condition, once diagnosed and known to be seasonal, all allergy patients are well aware of their treatment and the potential flare-ups they may experience,” Minister Rocío Hernández said.

“Even so, it’s true that we’re experiencing very high pollen spikes, especially olive pollen here.”

He advised allergy patients to know what they are allergic to and to get treatment for the rest of the year, such as an inhaler.

“Fortunately, medications are also showing better results in terms of containing and controlling symptoms with fewer side effects,” she said.

Hernández said to that those who suffer from hayfever should avoid going out on windier days as that’s when pollen is circulating in the air most, as well as at dusk.

