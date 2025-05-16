Marbella reservoir is totally full for the first time in 15 years

THE La Concepcion reservoir between Marbella and Istan is at 100% of its capacity and has started relieving water to prevent flooding.

It stands in stark contrast with just a couple of months ago, when the water level of the reservoir was so low, there was barely any water left.

The reservoir is currently holding 57.62 cubic hectometres of water, when its theoretical limit lies at 57. 54 cubic hectometres, according to data from Hidrosur.

After the downpours in March, the fill level stood at around 80%, causing a release of water from the reservoir to ‘not exceed the maximum levels’.

La Concepcion reservoir has reached full capacity for the first time in 15 years

That decision hasn’t been made this time, even though the reservoir is completely full now.

The reason for that is because the summer season is approaching, with much higher consumption levels being expected.

Three safeguards have been installed, to prevent failures, and the stability of the dam is under constant surveillance.

The last time the maximum level of the reservoir was reached was in 2010.

It’s the smallest reservoir in the region, so it empties much faster than others.