16 May, 2025
16 May, 2025 @ 14:00
Barcelona based labratory investigating how light can be used for disease detection

A BARCELONA technology research centre is investigating how light can be used to detect diseases.

Located in the DFactory, Leitat’s laboratory researchers are working to find new ways for light to be used in a wide range of industries including healthcare and biomedicine. 

“Photonics is a cross-cutting technology that accelerates innovation and efficiency in industrial and scientific processes,”  CEO of Leitat, Jordi Cabrafiga told Ara.

A recent success story at Leitat is its PANACEA project, which led to the creation of an optical sensor capable of detecting the presence of legal drugs in saliva using light biomarkers, as well as quantifying their level of consumption.

The public is welcome to view the sensor at the DFactory Barcelona showroom.

The techniques of hyperspectral vision and optical simulation have also been used to provide information on the chemical make-up of objects.

This has made it possible to determine the degree of hydration of food or skin, and detect the presence of contaminants. 

