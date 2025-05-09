Spain’s dishy doctor explains why bread is actually your friend

FAMOUS Spanish cardiologist Aurelio Rojas has debunked the common myth that bread is ‘unhealthy’, claiming it can even aid in weight loss.

Many people often argue that bread is fattening, packed with empty calories, or too high in salt – but according to Rojas, these claims are far more nuanced than they seem.

Rojas has spoken about this issue in an interview on Instagram, in which he recognizes that bread is ‘too demonised’.

“It’s quite curious because there are good studies that point to people who eat wholemeal, whole grain bread, protect their heart, and protect their cardiovascular system from diseases,” the doctor claims.

Sourdough bread is a healthy option according to the cardiologist. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

“The reason for all these benefits is that it decreases the absorption of fats in the digestive system and is able to promote metabolism,” Rojas said.

Of course, a lot depends on the quality of the bread you eat.

Rojas pointed out that industrial bread is of a very low quality and has pro-inflammatory properties, with additives that are not entirely desirable and that can cause long-term problems if we make it an everyday food in our diet.

It’s clear for Rojas: leave aside that industrial bread full of additives and opt for other breads of better quality, especially wholemeal and slow-fermenting bread.

This type of bread is fermented for several hours or even days, unlike industrial bread that is produced in a few hours with commercial yeasts and numerous additives, giving it a different flavor and texture.

Among the slow-fermenting breads, sourdough stands out, a natural ferment made only with flour and water.

The fermentation process for sourdough takes about five days, which allows for a slow fermentation that transforms the structure of the bread and gives it its particular characteristics.

Some research also suggests that this type of bread generates a greater feeling of fullness, which could help regulate appetite and avoid excessive consumption of other foods.