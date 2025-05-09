Ibiza leads the charge as Spain claims five of the world’s hottest pool party destinations

SPANISH sun, sangria, and sensational beats – Ibiza and Marbella are making serious waves on the global pool party scene, with five Spanish venues smashing into the top 20 most popular destinations for 2025.

The research by Pour Moi swimwer dove deep into Google searches, TikTok trends and Instagram hype, and reveals what every party animal already knows Spain is the undisputed king of the European pool party.

Taking the bronze medal globally and top in Europe is Destino Ibiza, the island’s chic clifftop venue famed for its glamourous crowd and unbeatable sunset sessions.

Racking up 3.8 million engagements, it’s clear that the world can’t get enough of this Balearic beauty.

But that’s not all. Ibiza continues its reign with Ushuaïa (6th) and Blue Marlin (7th) – both must-visit destinations for international ravers who prefer their champagne poolside and their beats loud.

Whether it’s acrobatics, live DJs or designer swimwear on full display, these venues are keeping the party scene alive and kicking.

Heading to the mainland, the Ocean Club Marbella crashes in at 14th, bringing some serious Costa del Sol energy to the rankings. Known for its lavish beds and decadent champagne showers, it’s the perfect place to splash the cash in true jet-set style.

And let’s not forget Ibiza Rocks, sliding into 17th place, where indie anthems and rooftop vibes collide in an explosive cocktail of music and mischief.

With four Ibiza hotspots alone cracking the list, plus Marbella representing the mainland, Spain dominates the European entries, beating rivals like Mykonos and Malta to prove once again why it’s the spiritual home of summer fun.

And while Miami’s Fontainebleau may have clinched the overall crown with a staggering 6.4 million online engagements, it’s the Spanish scene that brings the soul. These aren’t just parties – they’re sun-drenched pilgrimages for clubbers who live for the beat.

From high-energy extravaganzas like Ushuaïa to the laid-back luxe of Blue Marlin, Spain’s elite pool party spots are serving looks, sounds and vibes that have the world hooked.

So whether you’re heading to the White Isle or Marbella’s golden coast, pack your hottest swimwear, grab your crew and prepare for a summer of unforgettable fiestas. Spain’s pool parties aren’t just hot – they’re absolutely caliente!