Armed hospital patient is force-admitted to psych ward after barricading himself into his Estepona home

A FORCED admission of an aggressive psychiatric patient triggered a large police operation last week around a country house in Estepona.

Health personnel requested the assistance of officers since the patient barricaded himself in a house with guns inside.

The events took place last Friday, when doctors went to the home of the patient, and quickly realised they needed the help of a Special Security Operations Group (GOES) of the Policia Nacional.

GOES-officers in combat gear. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The GOES-forces are the elite units of the Spanish Policia Nacional. They are trained for extremely dangerous situations, risking their own lives to detain hardcore criminals.

Once inside, the officers managed to detain the patient so that the health services could attend to him and evacuate him to the psychiatric unit of a hospital in the province.

The guns that were present in the house were seized, although they probably belong to a relative of the man.

The Malaga police issued in a statement that the intervention was ‘humanitarian in nature’ and that there were ‘no injuries to be reported’.