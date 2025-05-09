‘Extreme’ sun-risk warning for tourists heading to the Canary Islands

HOLIDAYMAKERS visiting the Canary Islands in the coming days should take precautions due to ‘extreme’ UV-levels, according to the Spanish Ministry of Health.

Aemet has stated that the UV-levels are set to rise over the weekend, with warnings being given that are normally issued during the summer months.

UV-levels will be in the ‘very high’ category with a rating from 9, to 10 in some places, according to Aemet.

As of Monday, UV-levels would even reach a rating of 11, which is ‘extremely high’.

UV-levels could reach ‘extreme’ levels. (Photo: Aemet)

From a rating of 8, special precautions should be taken to protect yourself from the sunrays.

Avoid going outside in the afternoon, as that is the time the UV-levels are at their peak.

If you need to go outside, wear sunglasses, appropriate clothes, a wide-brimmed hat and apply suncream on parts that are exposed to the sun.

On Saturday May 10 La Palma, El Hierro, La Gomera and Tenerife will experience UV levels of 9, while Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote will see levels of 10, according to Aemet.

On Sunday May 11, the levels in El Hierro and La Gomera are raised to 10.

But on Monday, May 12 La Palma, El Hierro, La Gomera and Tenerife will experience UV levels of 10 and Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote will have ‘extreme’ UV levels.

UV radiation can cause DNA damage, sunburn, eye problems, premature ageing, and increase your risk of certain cancers.