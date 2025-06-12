12 Jun, 2025
12 Jun, 2025 @ 11:52
Summer holiday chaos for Brits as hotel workers in Tenerife to strike ‘every Friday’

(Foto de ARCHIVO) Concentración de trabajadores con motivo de la huelga turística en Santa Cruz de Tenerife REMITIDA / HANDOUT por SINDICALISTAS DE BASE Fotografía remitida a medios de comunicación exclusivamente para ilustrar la noticia a la que hace referencia la imagen, y citando la procedencia de la imagen en la firma 17/4/2025

HOSPITALITY workers are planning to strike in Tenerife every Friday in July and August after union negotiations on a pay increase failed to reach an agreement.

Grassroots Trade Unionists originally gave employers a 15 day deadline to respond to their demands for a 6.5% salary increase on May 29.

They have asked employers for the salary increase without exclusions, with retroactive effect to January 2025, before entering into negotiations on the other matters proposed. 

However, employers’ associations Ashotel and Aero have said the salary increase would be conditional only on the opening of collective bargaining. 

Another attempt to reach consensus will proceed on June 18 but the unions have already announced the protests, starting on July 4. 

Santa Cruz de Tenerife is a major tourist province and the strikes could cause a major disruption for visiting tourists.

Staff Reporter

