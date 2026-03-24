MILITARY forces are being deployed to Gran Canaria as Storm Therese wreaks havoc across the archipelago with torrential rain and severe flash flooding.

Local authorities have requested a level two emergency declaration to allow the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) to step in and assist with the escalating crisis.

Orange alerts, the second highest weather warning level, have been issued by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) for today and tomorrow.

READ MORE: WATCH: Torrential rain, landslides and thousands of Brits stranded as Spain’s Canary Islands hit by ‘storm of the decade’ – and it’s not over yet

Es imposible el desplazamiento. Extremen precauciones. Maldita sea, tan difícil es mandar mensajes a la población alertando de que no se desplacen. pic.twitter.com/ZAob3hRT7I March 24, 2026

Riera que va a la charca de Maspalomas, enviada por una amiga pic.twitter.com/fs0fZfmFrI — darmia (@darmia79) March 24, 2026

Es imposible el desplazamiento. Extremen precauciones. Maldita sea, tan difícil es mandar mensajes a la población alertando de que no se desplacen. pic.twitter.com/ZAob3hRT7I — meteograncanaria.com (@meteoGCcom) March 24, 2026

The situation is particularly dire on Gran Canaria, where several dams are currently at risk of overflowing following relentless downpours.

In the northern municipality of Arucas, the mayor has suspended all school classes and ordered trenches to be dug to divert rising floodwaters away from homes.

More than 100mm of rain have fallen in just two hours, completely flooding the town’s new tunnels.

? Desprendimientos en carreteras de Gran Canaria. Este vídeo corresponde a la carretera de Teror



??Gran Canaria continúa en nivel de emergencias 1



??Se pide extremar las precauciones pic.twitter.com/ARGFvdMnJI — RTVECanarias (@RTVECanarias) March 24, 2026

The Bañaderos and Arguineguin ravines have transformed into raging rivers, while the main road to Teror has suffered severe damage.

Neighbouring Tenerife has also been heavily impacted by the fast-moving storm.

READ MORE: WATCH: Spain’s Canary Islands hit by ‘storm of the decade’ as its caked in snow, swamped in floods and smashed by high waves

A small and weak attempt at Atlantic subtropical cyclogenesis today off the Sahara Desert coast of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. pic.twitter.com/iGPENjzYLH — Backpirch Weather (@BackpirchCrew) March 23, 2026

Suspendidas las clases en #Arucas por la lluvia. Lo ha anunciado el alcalde. Así corre ahora el barranco de Bañaderos, y hay múltiples inundaciones, por eso están abriendo zanjas. #grancanaria #canarias #therese #borrascatherese pic.twitter.com/8pDXQQnMZy — Victor Hugo Perez (@victorhugopi) March 24, 2026

Para que puedan entender, que es difícil, lo que está sucediendo. En el satélite se observa el vórtice (donde se produce el giro de la borrasca en sentido anti horario) y la convección que produce justo en ese centro. Tiene tintes "tropicales"?aunque eso es una aventura decirlo. pic.twitter.com/BFTofwGOhX — meteograncanaria.com (@meteoGCcom) March 24, 2026

The capital city of Santa Cruz recorded a staggering 15mm of rain in just 10 minutes.

This sudden deluge caused immediate flash flooding in the Ifara district, turning steep residential streets into fast-flowing waterways.

Lanzarote has not escaped the extreme weather, with intense downpours reported around the popular expat resort of Playa Blanca.

It comes as local meteorologists observing the storm’s intense vortex suggest the system is currently displaying highly unusual ‘tropical’ characteristics.

Amid the chaos, AEMET was forced to issue a public clarification after a computer mapping glitch mistakenly showed northern Gran Canaria without any active weather warnings.

The agency confirmed the area remains under a strict orange alert and advised residents to rely on official text updates rather than automated graphics.

READ MORE: Canary Islands gang dumped mountains of old fridges, engines and other hazardous waste in African countries

Lluvia muy fuerte en las últimas horas en el sur de #GranCanaria, el barranco de Arguineguín corre como se ve en las imágenes (vídeo de @MeteoSW), y no para de caer agua #Canarias #therese #borrascatherese #fmacanarias #Mogan pic.twitter.com/veEWuFSU9K — Victor Hugo Perez (@victorhugopi) March 24, 2026

Tremendo palo de agua en estas últimas horas en zonas de #Lanzarote. El video es de la zona de Playa Blanca (vía Demian Matallana) #canarias #grancanaria #therese #borrascatherese pic.twitter.com/3i12cp0EbZ — Victor Hugo Perez (@victorhugopi) March 23, 2026

Confinada la población de Arteara y Fataga. Problemas en #Telde, #LasPalmas de #GranCanaria y #Arucas por las fuertes lluvias. En Arucas no para desde las 4 de la madrugada (el vídeo es de allí, calle de Los Catequistas), #Canarias #therese #borrascatherese pic.twitter.com/l3flFxXSK0 — Victor Hugo Perez (@victorhugopi) March 24, 2026

However, the mood was vastly different on the smaller island of El Hierro, where lighthearted footage emerged of locals in La Restinga singing and dancing in the rain.

The destruction across the Canary Islands stands in stark contrast to mainland Spain, which is currently experiencing entirely dry and calm conditions.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.