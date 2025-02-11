Watch: British TikToker is shocked by state of one-star hostel in Tenerife – but is it worth the HUGE saving?

A BRITISH TikToker who booked a cheap hostel in Tenerife has been shocked by the state of the one-star venue- would you risk it?

Will Roxby, a British Youtuber and TikToker, has amassed over 95 thousand views after he visited a shocking one-star venue in Tenerife.

Upon arrival, he discovered that the reception was actually the till of a corner shop before being led down a long alleyway to the ‘penthouse’.

His ‘high hopes’ quickly dissipated when he saw the stained mattresses, rusty lockers and dirty floors.

“They’re probably riddled with bed bugs,” he lamented.

He then realised the curtains didn’t even cover the windows and there was no aircon or breeze for relief.

The floor was covered in an astroturf ‘carpet’ and ‘following the wet patches’ would lead to a disconcerting shower room with peeled off tiles and a handy bottle of bleach.

“You’d probably come out dirtier than when you went in,” he said.

After seeing the ‘not-so-friendly’ other guests and checking out the scant kitchen, the pair decided to call it a night, foregoing the €17 hostel for finer climes.

“We wiped our feet on the way out,” he concluded.

While some commenters were sympathetic, saying the lodgings weren’t worth even €1, others criticised the TikToker, saying: “What did you expect?!”