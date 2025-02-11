11 Feb, 2025
11 Feb, 2025 @ 13:47
Alicante’s new law against noise is in effect from TODAY: All you need to know to avoid fines of up to €300,000

NEW Noise laws came into force in Alicante on Tuesday including a ban on noisy house parties after 10pm.

The city’s rules have been updated for the first time since 1991 with fines of up to €300,000 for the most serious offences.

The law maintains the prohibition of noisy activities such as carrying out works and repairs in premises and homes between 10pm and 8am.

That time frame has now been imposed on house parties and activities that go above maximum permitted noise levels.

A general limit of 50 decibels(dbs) was established for homes, but now different scales have been introduced based on different rooms, though how that will be measured in reality remains to be seen.

The toughest restriction of 30 dbs is imposed for bedrooms, going up to 45 dbs in corridors, the bathroom, and kitchen, and up to 50 dbs in what has been described as ‘common’ areas.

Bars and restaurants will also have to silence televisions that have been installed in or face out to terrace areas.

They can only be switched on- with no sound- between 8am and midnight.

Minor offences will be punishable by fines of up to €600 for going above the sound limit by up to six dbs.

The lowest penalty band also covers audio units and musical instruments being used on public roads without authorisation and even cars playing audio at high volumes with the windows down.

Fines of up to €12,000 can be levied for staging open air events without permission and exceeding levels by more than six dbs.

The biggest penalties going up to €300,000 cover infringements in noise protection zones and future designated ‘Accoustically Saturated Zones’ planned for the Old Town and the Calle Castaños area of the city.

Alex Trelinski

