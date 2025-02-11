11 Feb, 2025
11 Feb, 2025 @ 14:30
Liam Hannigan: Brit missing from Tenerife is seen on CCTV as ‘deeply concerned’ family issue update

by

THE family of missing British tourist Liam Hannigan has issued a statement four days after he vanished from Tenerife.

Liam (pictured above), from Greater Manchester, disappeared from the holiday island on February 7.

The 34-year-old was staying in the La Asomada area with friends, whom he had met after flying out with his partner on December 29.

He was also visiting Los Cristianos in the south of the island, which is hugely popular with British tourists.

In an update on social media, his sister Ellie said he was seen on CCTV yesterday, walking alone and without his passport or bank cards.

Ellie wrote: “We wanted to share an update regarding Liam. CCTV footage from the morning of February 10, 2025, confirms that Liam was seen walking alone, without any belongings and without the means to pay for food or drinks.

“While we are relieved to know he is safe, this situation still deeply concerns us as a family.”

The sibling also insisted Liam was ‘not out drinking or involved in any illegal activities.’

She added: “As a family, we are doing everything we can to support Liam, and we ask for understanding and compassion.”

“My family are on the first flight out this morning to hopefully find Liam and get him the help he needs and eventually get him back home.

“Thank you to everyone who is sharing the posts and sending us well wishes.”

He measures 6ft1 and has tanned skin and a series of distinctive tattoos, including one on his chest reading ‘Family First’ and a small ‘A’ on his wrist.

His family said he may be wearing a black, hooded Moncler body warmer and green Croc shoes.

A UK Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man in Tenerife.” It is understood the case has also been reported to Greater Manchester Police.”

Local organisation Missing Persons Tenerife wrote in an appeal: “Liam Hannigan, a 34-year-old British holidaymaker was visiting Tenerife from Greater Manchester and staying in the area with friends.

“He was last in contact with family and friends by phone on Friday, February 7, 2025, but has not been in touch since then. His phone has been switched off.

“Liam is around 6ft1, slim, with tanned skin and has a tattoo on his chest saying ‘Family First’, and a small ‘A’ on his wrist.

“He has a full beard. He is likely to be wearing a black shiny ‘Moncleur’ body warmer with a hood and green Croc shoes.”

The appeal said that he does not have his passport or bank card on him as they had been ‘left for safekeeping with a family friend in Los Cristianos.’

If you think you have seen Liam or know where he is, you are urged to contact enquiries@missingpersonstenerife.com.

Alternatively, you can contact the Olive Press anonymously at tips@theolivepress.es.

