Spain’s southeastern coasts are a complete haven for property investors and vacation enthusiasts alike. Renowned for its vibrant culture, exquisite cuisine, and breathtaking landscapes, Spain is the perfect blend of relaxation and holiday-like living.

From the sun-soaked Costa Blanca shores in the southeast to the glamorous Costa del Sol, these coastal paradises offer some of Europe’s finest holiday experiences. These regions boast some of Europe’s most beautiful landscapes, complete with crystal-clear waters, dramatic cliffs, and lush green hillsides. Since Spanish Costas are highly preferred by foreign holidaymakers, these regions also become more attractive for investors as the best places to buy summer houses in Spain .

Summer Houses in Spain: What to Expect?

Spanish summer homes are designed to maximize comfort and embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle. Key features to consider are their location, proximity to the beach, and the combination of outdoor and indoor living spaces.

When it comes to finding the best house for the ultimate Mediterranean lifestyle, where to buy property in Spain bears great importance. Location is the most crucial feature of summer houses since the idea of a “vacation-like lifestyle” is often emphasized with the sun-sea-beach trio.

In Spain beach houses for sale are the most demanded type of property. Buyers consider homes with unique sea views, in close proximity to beaches, or maybe on a beachfront location the most. These homes allow its owners to fully enjoy the easy reach to blue-flag beaches of these stunning Mediterranean coasts.

Detached or semi-detached summer houses in Spain often feature outdoor units to fully enjoy Spain’s 300 days of sunshine. This mostly includes private gardens with private pools for villas and terraces for apartments, perfect for enjoying Spain’s wonderful climate all year long.

These homes are often quickly customizable as well, allowing for personal touches. Buyers can personalize their new home with rooftop jacuzzis, barbecue areas, or poolside lounges as well.

The architectural style may differ from one project to another and according to the buyer’s preferences. Spanish property market offers all types of properties from traditional Mediterranean designs with arched porches and rustic charm to contemporary homes with minimalist aesthetics.

Top Locations for Vacation Homes in Spain

Spain’s breathtaking Costas nestled along the southern coasts are the first place that comes to mind to experience summer-like living all year round. While cities like Madrid, Seville, and Cordoba captivate with their cultural richness and historical charm, Spain’s coastal regions promise a laidback, luxurious retreat. These holiday home destinations in Spain are not just perfect for holidays but they also present incredible opportunities for property investment and summer-like living.

The Mediterranean coasts of Spain stand out for their wide portfolio, from affordable options to the most luxurious projects. Coastal regions like Costa Blanca, Costa Calida, and Costa del Sol offer an attractive combination of lifestyle benefits and investment potential. Compared to the high property prices in major cities like Madrid, these areas provide excellent value for money, making them ideal for purchasing a summer home.

Costa Blanca: A Perfect Blend of Tranquility and Vibrancy

Stretching over 200 km along the southeastern shores, Costa Blanca is famous for its pristine white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters. This coastal destination combines a laidback lifestyle with a vibrant atmosphere, making it a top choice for summer getaways and property investments. While buying property in Spain as a foreigner, Costa Blanca is one of the best places to experience a lively expat lifestyle.

Alicante province is the historical heart of Costa Blanca with beautiful districts perfect for a holiday-like lifestyle, especially for expats. Plus, its strong global connections make Alicante province a wonderful choice for expats. Alicante also boasts a UNESCO-listed old town and an array of amenities, making it ideal for those seeking both culture and convenience.

Rojales and Finestrat are charming small towns on Costa Blanca, offering modern homes intertwined by nature, perfect for those desiring tranquility. Rojales is surrounded by lush greenery, hills, and the clear waters of the nearby beaches. It is the perfect option to live away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Meanwhile, Finestrat combines the best of both worlds: it’s close enough to the coast for easy access to beautiful beaches and the Mediterranean Sea, yet nestled in the hills for breathtaking views and a peaceful atmosphere.

Altea is also one of the most outstanding places to experience living by the beach in Spain. This picturesque town nestled on the Mediterranean shores is renowned for its stunning beaches, charming old town, and sophisticated culture scene. Known for its scenic views of the sea and surrounding hills, Altea is perfect for those who want to live by the beach in a tranquil yet lively environment.

Torrevieja and Orihuela are rapidly developing towns that provide diverse options, from semi-detached villas to luxurious apartments, ensuring something for every preference and budget. Both are known for their historical significance and a wide variety of modern properties.

Properties on Costa Blanca often feature spacious interiors, private gardens, and stunning Mediterranean views. Detached villas with semi-open spaces are particularly popular, offering a seamless connection to the outdoors.

Costa del Sol: The Place Where Luxury Meets Mediterranean Charm

Costa del Sol is synonymous with upscale living and endless sunshine. For those desiring a slightly more relaxed but still vibrant expat lifestyle, the Málaga province on the Costa del Sol offers a stunning coastal living experience. The region is renowned for its cultural diversity, making it a favorite among international residents.

This region offers a unique mix of cosmopolitan cities, picturesque towns, and world-class amenities. The Málaga province become a major hotspot in Spain’s breathtaking Costa del Sol for its cultural attractions, vibrant nightlife, year-round golfing, and endless social opportunities. Over the past few years, Málaga has been chosen as among the top 3 places to live as an expat by InterNations’ Expat City Rankings repeatedly .

While Benalmádena is the best spot that combines city lifestyle with the ultimate summer vacation sense, Marbella is another wonderful destination to look for luxury summer houses in Spain. The city stands out as a playground for the rich and famous and is home to luxury villas, high-end marinas, and world-class golf courses.

Fuengirola is a family-friendly town with excellent schools, a lively coastal promenade, and a mix of modern conveniences and traditional charm. Buying a summer house in Spain ensures you’re always moments away from the sandy shores and the lively charm of the Mediterranean. Plus, Its prime location near Costa del Sol’s main airport in Malaga makes it a great option for expats who travel a lot.

There are also relatively smaller settlements which were once small fishing villages and now turned into modern living destinations full of social opportunities, like Estepona and Mijas. These towns still preserve their traditional old towns and cultures but also expand as contemporary towns offer comfort, accessibility, and a serene environment. With their dozens of blue flag beaches, Estepona and Mijas can be considered among the best beach towns in Spain.

Expats looking for a blend of lively social scenes and laid-back Mediterranean living will find Costa del Sol towns perfect. On Costa del Sol, luxury villas with private pools and panoramic sea views dominate the market. From beachfront properties to hillside homes with panoramic views, Costa del Sol caters to diverse tastes and lifestyles.

Costa Calida: A Hidden Gem for Investors

Costa Calida is nestled along Spain’s southern coast and offers a more serene and quieter alternative. Known for its warm climate and the spectacular Mar Menor lagoon, this region combines natural beauty with a rich historical legacy. It is home to few of the top coastal towns in Spain, such as Murcia, or San Pedro del Pinatar.

Cartagena on Costa Calida is a well-known settlement with its steeped history, still preserving its unique culture inherited from great civilizations. With its diverse portfolio of stylish properties in a beachfront location, it is a wonderful place for culture enthusiasts who want to buy summer homes in Spain.

Murcia is the outstanding capital of Costa Calida and offers a blend of nature, sports, and history. Its thriving real estate market full of affordable and premium property options caters to all budgets

San Pedro del Pinatar is one of the most unique places to look for summer homes in Spain. Situated on the Mar Menor coast, this nature lover’s paradise features saltwater lagoons, top-rated beaches, and exclusive beachfront properties in Spain.

Properties in Costa Calida often emphasize ultimate privacy and combine it with outdoor living. The most preferred types of summer homes here include villas featuring large gardens, pools, and terraces overlooking the Mediterranean.

Find Yours Now!

Spain’s Mediterranean coasts offer an unbeatable combination of natural beauty, authentic culture, and investment opportunities. If you’re drawn to the luxurious lifestyle of Costa del Sol, the vibrant charm of Costa Blanca, or the serene beauty of Costa Calida, there’s a summer home waiting for you.