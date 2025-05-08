Spain’s Canary Islands hit by major power cut just days after nationwide blackout

THE Canary Islands have been hit by another major power cut, just days after a nationwide blackout brought Spain to a standstill.

Tens of thousands of residents on the island of La Palma were left without electricity this morning following a breakdown at the Los Guinchos substation.

The regional government’s General Director of Energy, Alberto Hernández, told media that the causes of the initial fault are currently unknown.

Several municipalities reported blackouts after the failure, which occurred at 9.47am local time.

Within half an hour of the failure, 40% of the power supply had been restored. According to local officials, the electricity grid was fully functional by 11.30am.

The power cut comes just ten days after Spain and Portugal were struck by an unprecedented blackout which paralysed activity across the Iberian peninsula. On that occasion, both the Canaries and Balearic Islands were unaffected.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has faced calls to resign from the conservative opposition for having failed to so far provide an explanation for the mass outage.

