Spain’s PM told to resign by opposition leader over lack of ‘blackout’ explanation

SPAIN’S Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has been told to resign over last week’s power blackout and has been accused of leading the country to ‘general chaos’.

The call to quit came in Congress on Wednesday from the conservative Partido Popular leader, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo.

“The fourth largest economy in the euro is not going to tolerate that what happened on April 28 ends without resignations,” he said.

VOX LEADER, SANTIAGO ABASCAL

Feijoo said there could be no guarantee that a blackout could not happen tomorrow because the cause of last week’s outage is still not known.

He demanded an ‘independent and reliable’ international investigation.

He also confirmed that there will be a commission of inquiry in the upper house of Congress- the Senate- where the Partido Popular has a majority.

“Your rocket must be battery-powered, Mr. Sanchez, and so you have led the nation to a generalised collapse with third-world services despite Spaniards paying more and more taxes,” Feijoo blasted.

The leader of the right-wing Vox party also joined the call for Sanchez to quit,

Santiago Abascal said it was ‘incredible’ that Sanchez could not explain what happened on April 28.

“The light has gone out for you,” he told the Prime Minister.

“Spaniards know that as long as Sanchez remains- nothing is guaranteed,” added Abascal.