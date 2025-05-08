Malaga’s White Night Happens This Weekend with 150 Free Events

SATURDAY May 10, 2025, will see the 25th celebration of Málaga’s “Noche en Blanco”, or White Night.

The entire city centre will be given over to free artistic and cultural events. From 8pm to 1 in the morning, the streets will be full of art, music, dance and theatre.

No fewer than 81 city spaces will host activities, and the common thematic thread will be a tribute to malagueño poet, Rafael Pérez Estrada, who died 25 years ago.

As in previous years, the events are divided into categories, identified by different colours.

The Art, Museums, and Exhibitions category offers 43 events; the Performing Arts category has 13; Music and Dance activities total 38; Street Art has 8 events; Audiovisual Arts will have 11 events; Nochecita en Blanco, aimed at children, offers 16 activities; and, finally, the “And You Can Also See” category includes three events.

In addition, a total of 14 visits and extraordinary activities have been scheduled at some of the city’s monuments.

The full programme can be found and studied at www.lanocheenblancomalaga.com.

“Art in the Street” will invite the public to come out and discover the poet’s figure around the city through “The Shadows of Pérez Estrada” and the aerial art installation “The Ascending Law of Poetry.” Music and dance activities have also been scheduled in the same area.

In the Patio de las Cadenas, the talent of young performers will be represented by students of the advanced piano programme from the Alberto Alcedo Martín Málaga Conservatory of Music.

They will also be joined by a performance by Manuel López, known as “The Left-Hand Pianist”.

At another location, in Plaza de la Marina, piano recitals by Conservatory of Music students Adara Campoy Reviriego, Claudia Gámez Borrego, and Elena Naranjo Garrido have been scheduled.

The evening’s choral performance will also take place in the same location. Four musical performances by groups from the Málaga Music Foundation will take place in Plaza del Obispo.

Flamenco fans will find a variety of offerings at the Peña Juan Breva, while rock enthusiasts will find their own at the Eduardo Ocón Venue.

The Municipal Music Band will offer a concert from 8:15 to 9:30pm in Plaza Hoyo de Esparteros. Finally, the dance performance “Seduction and Bestiality” by the REA Danza company is scheduled for Plaza de la Constitución.

The Casa Gerald Brenan in Churriana is a new addition to this Noche en Blanco event, with the activity “South of the Labyrinth. Brenan-Lorca-Estradam.”

Brenan (1894-1987) was the Anglo-Irish writer who toured Andalucía in the 1930s and 40s and wrote extensively about the life of ordinary people.

Added to this is the poetry recital presented by Alfredo Taján, featuring José Infante Francisco Ruiz Noquera and María Eloy García, accompanied by guitarist Victoria Ruiz de la Nubla.

The event will take place from 9:30 to 11:00pm.

With the support of MálagaProcultura, three screenings related to the world of Pérez Estrada will be held at the Albéniz Cinema.

The National Digital Content Hub is holding interactive robotics and 3D printing workshops, and passengers on EMT lines 3, 7, and 11 will enjoy dramatised readings of Pérez Estrada’s work.

There will also be theatre at the San Miguel Historic Cemetery.

The Noche en Blanco, in line with the Second Strategic Plan for Universal Accessibility, will incorporate various symbols this year to indicate whether the activity is accessible.

In addition, there will be a QR code with the programme adapted for people with visual impairments.

Music will also be going on, as will street art.

Guided tours are one of the biggest attractions of the White Night, and those of the Alcazaba are among the most anticipated.

Once again, the White Night is a space for children. However, would-be participants are reminded that prior registration is required for some of the activities.