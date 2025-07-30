Spain forest fires – growing blaze claims firefighter’s life in Avila

By Adam Husicka

FOREST fires in Ávila and Las Hurdes remain highly active today, following several days of burning and the tragic death of a firefighter.

The fires began on Monday and Tuesday in two separate regions of Spain: Cuevas del Valle in the province of Avila, Castilla y Leon, and the Las Hurdes region in northern Extremadura.

UME

Authorities believe the fire in Avila may have been deliberately started, with the outbreak coinciding with the 16th anniversary of a deadly fire in the same area.

Early indications suggest the blaze is the result of arson, though investigations are ongoing.

The Avila fire has proved particularly difficult to contain due to a dangerous mix of powerful wind gusts, dense and dry vegetation, and mountainous terrain.

As of today, it remains out of control and has forced the confinement of the nearby municipality of El Arenal.

Satellite analysis from Copernicus estimates the affected area in Avila to span around 3,000 hectares.

MINISTERIO DE DEFENSA

In Las Hurdes, approximately 40% of the fire has been brought under control, but flames continue to spread uncontrolled in northern Extramadura.

Around 200 residents have been evacuated from several small villages and towns, and authorities are preparing for possible evacuations in four more localities. The fire there has already burned through more than 2,500 hectares.

The emergency response has been bolstered by reinforcements from Spain’s Military Emergency Unit (UME), as well as ecological response teams from Avila, Toledo and Caceres.

Firefighters working in Cuevas del Valle have expressed frustration at the rapidly shifting fire fronts, saying the unpredictable winds have made even controlled burns dangerous.

One firefighter, 58-year-old Emilio Sanchez, lost his life early on in the response after his vehicle veered off the road en route to the fire. His colleagues discovered the accident at dawn and have since paid tribute to his service and dedication.

Click here to read more Environment News from The Olive Press.