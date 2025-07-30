Fire burns Marbella F.C. football pitch

A FIRE that broke out in the early hours of Tuesday Morning burned part of the football pitch at the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas Stadium where Marbella F.C. played its home games.

The stadium has been closed to the public since spring 2021 after the city council believed there was a risk of collapse.

The flames destroyed part of the old playing field, which after its closure, was overgrown with weeds.

Firefighters and local police were dispatched to the scene and managed to extinguish the fire.

The football stadium has been at the centre of controversy since Marbella City Council and the Marbella F.C. Foundation agreed the council will grant the plot for a period of 75 years in exchange for the club to build a sports complex, with an estimated investment of around 115 million euros.

