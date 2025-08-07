WATCH: Wildfire comes ‘within four metres’ of burning through the border of luxury Tarifa hotel

REMARKABLE footage shot by the bosses of a luxury Tarifa resort show the moment a massive wildfire came within metres of engulfing the hotel.

Employees at Punta Sur hotel in Andalucia have been praised for their valiant rearguard action to keep the flames at bay – saving both the property and its hundred-plus guests.

Speaking to the Olive Press on Wednesday, hotel manager Greetje Custers said: “Without their very hard work, the Punta Sur would not be in the same condition.”

Over a dozen staff worked round the clock to push away the blaze, watering nearby grounds and evacuating guests from their rooms at the three-star lodging.

Across Tarifa, the fire forced the evacuation of over 1500 residents – but officials now say the inferno is under control.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

