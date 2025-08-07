7 Aug, 2025
7 Aug, 2025 @ 13:51
WATCH: Wildfire comes ‘within four metres’ of burning through the border of luxury Tarifa hotel

REMARKABLE footage shot by the bosses of a luxury Tarifa resort show the moment a massive wildfire came within metres of engulfing the hotel.

Employees at Punta Sur hotel in Andalucia have been praised for their valiant rearguard action to keep the flames at bay – saving both the property and its hundred-plus guests.

Speaking to the Olive Press on Wednesday, hotel manager Greetje Custers said: “Without their very hard work, the Punta Sur would not be in the same condition.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Expat hotel boss tells of ‘amazing’ staff who saved luxury Tarifa hotel and 100 guests as scary wildfire came ‘just 4 metres’ from its border

Over a dozen staff worked round the clock to push away the blaze, watering nearby grounds and evacuating guests from their rooms at the three-star lodging.

Across Tarifa, the fire forced the evacuation of over 1500 residents – but officials now say the inferno is under control.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

