Tragedy on Spain’s Costa del Sol as three-year-old Dutch girl drowns in swimming pool

A THREE-YEAR-OLD Dutch girl has died on the Costa del Sol after drowning in a swimming pool.

Emergency services were called to a property in Alhaurin de la Torre, a town 15km from Malaga, at 7.15pm local time on Monday after the young victim was found floating in the water.

Officials from local police and the Guardia Civil also attended the scene.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save the girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The toddler is the fourth child to have drowned in the Malaga region since June.

According to the Spanish Paediatric Association, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children aged under fourteen in Spain.

