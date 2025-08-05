5 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Aug, 2025 @ 13:03
·
1 min read

Tragedy on Spain’s Costa del Sol as three-year-old Dutch girl drowns in swimming pool

by
British boy, 5, saved from drowning at Mallorca hotel swimming pool

A THREE-YEAR-OLD Dutch girl has died on the Costa del Sol after drowning in a swimming pool.

Emergency services were called to a property in Alhaurin de la Torre, a town 15km from Malaga, at 7.15pm local time on Monday after the young victim was found floating in the water.

Officials from local police and the Guardia Civil also attended the scene.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save the girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The toddler is the fourth child to have drowned in the Malaga region since June.

According to the Spanish Paediatric Association, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children aged under fourteen in Spain.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

From Superman to Snow White: Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona mural gets a fairytale makeover after dwarf party drama

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop