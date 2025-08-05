5 Aug, 2025
3 bedroom Beach Apartment for sale in Altea with pool – € 430,000

This apartment in first line of coast in Pueblo Mascarat is located on the first floor, in a private urbanization with communal areas, several swimming pools and paddle courts. At the entrance there is a hall with built-in closet; it has three bedrooms, two of them doubles with fitted closets and a master bedroom with en suite bathroom and access to terrace. The master bedroom has sea views. It has another bathroom that serves the other two bedrooms and the rest of the house. The kitchen has a pantry area and is semi-open to the living room. The living room has direct access to the terrace,… See full property details

Beach Apartment

Altea, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 430,000

