Three earthquakes at sea felt by residents on Spain’s Costa Blanca

THREE earthquakes plus aftershocks struck off the southern Alicante province coast on Monday according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

The IGN said the quakes ranged between 1.5 and 3.7 on the Richter scale and were felt strongly in coastal areas, though there was no damage.

The tremors were caused by seismic activity in the Southern Levant area of the Mediterranean where tectonic movements occasionally generate small quakes.

?El @IGN_Sismologia informa de seísmo en el mar, a unos 110 km de la costa de Torrevieja. Magnitud: 1,3 mbLg. Profundidad: 0 km. https://t.co/6ighVxyCPN pic.twitter.com/9AIvDwHCuf — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) August 4, 2025

The first earthquake was logged at 5.14pm and occurred approximately 110 kilometres off the Torrevieja coast with a 1.3 magnitude at a depth of zero kilometres.

The IGN then reported two more sizeable tremors at sea over four hours later.

Both were of 3.7 magnitude, with one roughly 52 kilometres off the Santa Pola coast at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The other one was slightly further south some 50 kilometres from Guardamar del Segura at a depth of 12 kilometres.

Son ya seis los terremotos registrados frente a nuestras costas esta noche. El más cercano fue el que notamos a las 19:14 horas. Luego ocurrió uno de magnitud 3.6 a las 21:23 horas mar adentro, también percibido por algunas personas y algunas réplicas entre 1.9 y 2.1. pic.twitter.com/tLLnyIJ3tL — Proyecto Mastral (@ProyectoMastral) August 4, 2025

The latest tremors follow on from other recent seismic activity in Alicante province with quakes in Algueña, Los Montesinos and Algorfa.

