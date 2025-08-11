11 Aug, 2025
11 Aug, 2025 @ 16:00
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with wild boar on Valencia road

A MOTORCYCLIST died on Friday after crashing into a wild boar crossing a Valencia province road.

The accident happened at around 10.50pm on the CV-675 in the Gandia municipality.

The 51-year-old Gandia man was travelling on the section between the l’Ermita and Cami Pinet roundabouts.

NEW BOAR WARNING SIGN, CV-675

The reduced visibility meant the biker could do nothing to dodge the boar.

Gandia Policia Local and Guardia Civil officers went to the scene along with medics, who could only confirm the death of the man.

The section of the CV-675 along with roads in Oliva and between Gandia and Villalonga- especially in hillier areas- are most susceptible to wild boars appearing, resulting in accidents.

Only a few months ago, the Valencia Provincial Council erected several boar warning signs including an appeal to reduce speed- especially at night.

Accidents or near-misses involving the wild animals are becoming more frequent in the region as they come down from drier hills to residential areas looking for food and water.

Last year, a cyclist at Castell de Castells was seriously injured after swerving to avoid a boar.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

