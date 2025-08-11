Alicante gets tougher on overnight noise for rest of summer after complaints from residents

ALICANTE City Council has toughened up enforcement of noise limit rules after complaints from residents about excessive levels- especially at night.

A campaign is running until September 30 featuring around 50 Alicante Policia Local officers on night-shift patrols.

They will focus on potential law-breakers between 10pm and 8am.

COUNCILLOR CALERO

Alicante’s Security Councillor, Julio Calero, says the authority wants to ensure that residents get their right to a peaceful night and to improve the quality of life in the city’s districts.

“This campaign aims to reduce night-time noise complaints and to raise awareness among citizens and businesses about the importance of respecting sound limits,” he said.

“We aim to act proactively in city areas that have been identified as having the biggest problems,” the councillor added.

Inevitably the focus will be leisure areas, streets with a high number of hospitality businesses, parks, squares plus residential areas that have a history of noise complaints.

The tightening-up also includes ensuring that noisy work activities are not executed outside normal hours as well as driving with loud music with car windows rolled down.

People hosting private parties have been warned about excess noise levels, while beaches and terraces will also be monitored.

Calero said sound level meters will be used if necessary and the police will have the authority to order the immediate end of any noisy event and to evict participants if laws have been broken.

Alicante’s noise pollution laws have fines of up to €600 for minor offences while the bracket of ‘very serious’ infractions can attract penalties of between €12,001 and €300,000.

