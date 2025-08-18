Chaos and cancellations at Gibraltar airport as burst water pipe forces several-hour shut down

Travellers faced chaos at Gibraltar airport on Saturday morning after a high-pressure water main burst and flooded the terminal building.

The incident struck in the early hours, sending water gushing through the first floor and down into shops, the baggage reclaim hall, screening facilities, server rooms and other back-office areas.

The sheer volume of water damaged ceilings, flooring and light fittings, leaving parts of the building unusable and forcing the airport to activate its emergency business continuity plan.

Technical, operational and cleaning staff were rushed in to clear debris and tackle the damage while airlines were informed of the disruption.

With Malaga airport out of action as an alternative—ground handlers there were on strike—Gibraltar had no choice but to absorb the fallout.

Passengers described scenes of confusion and frustration as they found themselves stranded outside in the baking sun, unsure of onward travel options.

British Airways cancelled its first outbound service to London Heathrow (BA511), though the return leg landed in Gibraltar and passengers were processed through the Wessex Lounge. A second BA service and an easyJet flight both eventually operated, but with outbound delays.

By just after midday, the air terminal was reopened and flights resumed, though some systems were still not working at full capacity.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo praised airport staff for their “excellent job of turning things around quickly to avoid greater disruption on a peak day for travel.”

But he apologised to those caught up in the chaos, saying: “We are all, obviously, very sorry for those who have seen their travel delayed or cancelled and disrupted.”

