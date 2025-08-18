18 Aug, 2025
18 Aug, 2025 @ 10:10
Chaos and cancellations at Gibraltar airport as burst water pipe forces several-hour shut down

Travellers faced chaos at Gibraltar airport on Saturday morning after a high-pressure water main burst and flooded the terminal building.

The incident struck in the early hours, sending water gushing through the first floor and down into shops, the baggage reclaim hall, screening facilities, server rooms and other back-office areas.

The sheer volume of water damaged ceilings, flooring and light fittings, leaving parts of the building unusable and forcing the airport to activate its emergency business continuity plan.

Technical, operational and cleaning staff were rushed in to clear debris and tackle the damage while airlines were informed of the disruption.

With Malaga airport out of action as an alternative—ground handlers there were on strike—Gibraltar had no choice but to absorb the fallout.

Passengers described scenes of confusion and frustration as they found themselves stranded outside in the baking sun, unsure of onward travel options.

British Airways cancelled its first outbound service to London Heathrow (BA511), though the return leg landed in Gibraltar and passengers were processed through the Wessex Lounge. A second BA service and an easyJet flight both eventually operated, but with outbound delays.

By just after midday, the air terminal was reopened and flights resumed, though some systems were still not working at full capacity.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo praised airport staff for their “excellent job of turning things around quickly to avoid greater disruption on a peak day for travel.”

But he apologised to those caught up in the chaos, saying: “We are all, obviously, very sorry for those who have seen their travel delayed or cancelled and disrupted.”

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

