19 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 Aug, 2025 @ 12:00
··
1 min read

Been robbed in Barcelona? Police finally smash pickpocket gangs – and set up database of over 1,000 stolen mobiles

by

FOR years, Barcelona’s reputation as Europe’s bag-snatching capital has left residents and tourists exasperated, as thieves seemed to operate with impunity – with the police not wanting to know. 

Now, at last, Catalunya’s regional police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, claim to have struck a major blow against the pickpockets.

The force says it has dismantled several organised groups dedicated to the trade in stolen mobiles – and recovered more than 1,000 devices in a series of operations carried out this summer.

And in a move that will pleasantly surprise thousands of victims, the Mossos have launched an online database where people can check if their handset is among those seized. 

READ MORE: WATCH: Ruthless British crime boss Jamie Rothwell skips and dances after being arrested in Barcelona

By entering the device’s IMEI number – the unique identifier every phone carries – victims can see if theirs has been recovered and follow instructions to reclaim it.

A police spokesperson said: “If your phone appears on the list, you can follow the instructions to recover it.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Helicopter makes emergency splash landing in front of stunned tourists on Barcelona beach

The search tool can be found in the ‘Services and Procedures’ section under ‘Recovered Mobile Phones’ on the Mossos website.

The breakthrough follows years of criticism that Barcelona had become a haven for thieves who brazenly targeted partygoers, tourists and commuters in broad daylight – or after late night parties. 

Many were even dissuaded from reporting the phone stolen by the very police meant to investigate, who used scare tactics telling victims it could take up to six hours to fill out the forms.

READ MORE: Crime drops 9% in Spain’s Barcelona – but knife attacks and sexual violence surge

The Mossos now insist their crackdown is part of a broader strategy to choke off the stolen-phone trade, which the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime warns often funds wider organised crime. 

Other countries have pioneered similar systems – such as the UK’s ‘Immobilise’ registry – to help reunite victims with stolen property.

Whether Barcelona’s long-suffering residents and visitors will feel the tide has finally turned remains to be seen. 

Click here to read more Barcelona News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

King Felipe cuts holiday short amid Spain’s wildfire crisis to oversee military firefighting efforts

Latest from Barcelona

Go toTop