Been robbed in Barcelona? Police finally smash pickpocket gangs – and set up database of over 1,000 stolen mobiles

FOR years, Barcelona’s reputation as Europe’s bag-snatching capital has left residents and tourists exasperated, as thieves seemed to operate with impunity – with the police not wanting to know.

Now, at last, Catalunya’s regional police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, claim to have struck a major blow against the pickpockets.

The force says it has dismantled several organised groups dedicated to the trade in stolen mobiles – and recovered more than 1,000 devices in a series of operations carried out this summer.

And in a move that will pleasantly surprise thousands of victims, the Mossos have launched an online database where people can check if their handset is among those seized.

READ MORE: WATCH: Ruthless British crime boss Jamie Rothwell skips and dances after being arrested in Barcelona

? Has your phone been stolen? We might have it!

We’ve recovered several stolen devices during recent police investigations.



? Check it now: enter your IMEI number on our website and find out.https://t.co/t1xeem4CNu pic.twitter.com/JzFNRq0UXL — Mossos (@mossos) August 16, 2025

By entering the device’s IMEI number – the unique identifier every phone carries – victims can see if theirs has been recovered and follow instructions to reclaim it.

A police spokesperson said: “If your phone appears on the list, you can follow the instructions to recover it.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Helicopter makes emergency splash landing in front of stunned tourists on Barcelona beach

The search tool can be found in the ‘Services and Procedures’ section under ‘Recovered Mobile Phones’ on the Mossos website.

The breakthrough follows years of criticism that Barcelona had become a haven for thieves who brazenly targeted partygoers, tourists and commuters in broad daylight – or after late night parties.

Many were even dissuaded from reporting the phone stolen by the very police meant to investigate, who used scare tactics telling victims it could take up to six hours to fill out the forms.

READ MORE: Crime drops 9% in Spain’s Barcelona – but knife attacks and sexual violence surge

The Mossos now insist their crackdown is part of a broader strategy to choke off the stolen-phone trade, which the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime warns often funds wider organised crime.

Other countries have pioneered similar systems – such as the UK’s ‘Immobilise’ registry – to help reunite victims with stolen property.

Whether Barcelona’s long-suffering residents and visitors will feel the tide has finally turned remains to be seen.

Click here to read more Barcelona News from The Olive Press.