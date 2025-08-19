Tragedy strikes in Marbella: 17-year-old found dead next to motorbike

THE body of a 17-year-old boy was found beside a motorbike in Marbella late last night.

The discovery was made at around 11.40 pm after emergency services received a call reporting a person lying on the ground in the Avenida Juan Carlos I, near the Monteros area.

First responders, including paramedics, Local Police, and National Police, rushed to the scene where the teen was confirmed dead.

Initial reports suggest the death may have been the result of a road accident. Policia Local are now working to piece together exactly what happened.

