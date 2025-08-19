Mistreated American Bulldogs found living in squalor on plot of land in Spain

A MAN faces animal abuse charges after 11 mistreated American Bulldogs were found on a plot of land in Castellon province.

The Guardia Civil’s environment unit Seprona were called by the Benicarlo Policia Local after they got reports about the group of dogs.

The animals were being ‘cared for’ by a 28-year-old man on behalf of the owner.

Guardia officers inspected the site and found 11 adult American Bulldogs suffering from various problems in an area with poor hygiene and sanitation.

Several of the dogs were obese, while four had infected ulcerous wounds that were infested with insects.

A female bulldog was found to have had her ears docked.

The animals were fed rotten raw chicken carcasses that were stored in a freezer not connected to an electricity supply, which was located outside.

Two of the dogs were not logged in the Valencian Community’s Animal Identification Registry (RIVIA) and did not have a mandatory rabies vaccination.

A report on the caretaker’s suspected abuse has been passed on to a court in Vinaros.

